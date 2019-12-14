Following the December 14th 6:30 pm FREEFORM performance, join us at the Afterparty from 7:30 to 9:00 pm for food, drinks, music, and a silent auction benefiting the Dance Foundation. If you can’t attend a FREEFORM performance, tickets are available for the Afterparty fundraiser alone. Tickets $5
FREEFORM Afterparty
The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Dance, Kids & Family
Upcoming Events