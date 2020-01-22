Freedom, Justice, and Mercy for All: A conversation with Cyntoia

In observance of January being Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Cyntoia Brown-Long is invited to share her story as presented by Councilor Crystal N. Smitherman and the Junior League of Birmingham

| When |

Wednesday, 22 January @ 8:30-10:30 a.m.

| Where |

the JLB Headquarters (2212 20th Ave S, Bham, AL 35233)

| Speaker Bio |

Cyntoia Brown-Long is an author, speaker, and advocate for criminal justice reform and victims of trafficking. Her story steeps with the brutal reality of sex trafficking even from birth where her alcoholic, teenage mother was also a victim. Cyntoia’s journey twisted through the unimaginable horrors of sex trafficking that involved murder in self-defense and prison before righting itself with the prison education principal leading her to see spiritual hope above the despair in such negative circumstances. Encouraged with the mentor believing in her, Cyntoia continued in her complicated journey that resulted in “a documentary about her life, a profound encounter with God, an unlikely romance, and, eventually, a commuted sentence by Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam. She received unprecedented national and international support from social media advocates, pastors, and celebrities and was released from prison in Nashville, TN on August 7, 2019” (https://www.ambassadorspeakers.com/speakers/unique/cyntoia-brown-long).

| Purpose |

Cyntoia Brown-Long hopes that her story will not only inspire others but also shine a light on the injustice that people still face on a daily basis, especially the injustice to women and children in American prisons. She and her husband, Jamie, founded the Foundation for Justice, Freedom, and Mercy.

| Book |

While in prison, Cyntoia Brown-Long wrote a memoir titled | Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System |, which will be available immediately after the event for $26 purchase and being signed by the author and speaker.

| Quote |

Ponder this statement by the author: “I was just a teenager when I was sent to live behind a razor wire fence. My entire coming of age was within the walls of the Tennessee Prison for Women.”

| Free Event, but Limited Seating |

Even though this event to hear Cyntoia Brown-Long share her story is free, please register to have a ticket (http://bit.ly/CyntoiaStory). Seating is limited, so hurry to get yours!