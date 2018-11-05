Free Tutoring (K-12)

Free Tutoring
Mondays, November 5 and 26, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium
(K-12 grade) Get help in K-12 subjects from Homewood High School Peer Helpers and surprise guests from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
