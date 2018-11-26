Free Tutoring (K-12)

to Google Calendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00 iCalendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Free Tutoring

Mondays, November 5 and 26, from 3:30-⁠4:30 p.m. in the Round Auditorium

(K-12 grade) Get help in K-12 subjects from Homewood High School Peer Helpers and surprise guests from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Counseling & Support Groups, Education & Learning
205-332-6616
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00 iCalendar - Free Tutoring (K-12) - 2018-11-26 15:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star September 2019