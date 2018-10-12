Free Movie in the Park

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

The FOR|BHM movement will host an evening of fun for the entire family at Central Park in Homewood, AL. It will be an evening of entertainment including, local food trucks, a movie, and games for the entire family. The festivities start at 5:30 pm, Friday, October 12 and the film will begin after dark, around 7:00 pm.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. It is an excellent way to kick-off the fall season by connecting with neighbors. So bring a friend, bring a blanket or a chair and prepare to have fun!

Homewood Central Park 1632 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
