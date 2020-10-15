OLLI at UA presents "Fourteenth Colony: The Forgotten Story of the Gulf South During America's Revolutionary Era" by Mike Bunn. The British colony of West Florida, which once stretched from the mighty Mississippi to the shallow bends of the Apalachicola in portions of what are now the states of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana, is the forgotten fourteenth colony of America’s Revolutionary era. This colony’s eventful years as a part of the British Empire form an important and compelling interlude in Gulf Coast history and has for too long been overlooked. For a host of reasons, including the fact that West Florida did not rebel against the British Government, the colony has long been dismissed as a loyal but inconsequential fringe outpost, if considered at all. But the colony’s history showcases a tumultuous political scene featuring a halting attempt at instituting representative government, a host of bold and colorful characters, a compelling saga of struggle and perseverance in the pursuit of fnancial s tability, and a dramatic series of battles on land and water which brought about the end of its days under the Union Jack. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.