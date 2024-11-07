Foster Care Preparation Classes
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Families or individuals interested in providing foster care for children are subject to an approval process. The main requirement is to have the ability and desire to provide the type of care needed by the children served. Foster care applicants complete a 30-hour preparation course and receive information necessary to prepare for a rewarding family experience. Join us for these preparation classes on Thursday nights, Sept. 19 through Nov. 21 at 6:30pm.
