Fossil Funhouse! with Mr. Barry the Ventriloquist
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(Ages 0-12) Get ready to go back in time to the prehistoric age with Mr. Barry and friends! Sam and Hyena have dug up some prehistoric relics. Mr. Barry, Sam the Turtle, and Hyena the chicken are sure to tickle your funny bones with some magic tricks and tales as he unearths a cool story.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family