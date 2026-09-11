Forge Open House Workshop

Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center is a non-profit organization that supports, empowers, and improves the quality of life for breast cancer patients, survivors, and their loved ones (who we consider co-survivors). Serving individuals from the day of diagnosis through the rest of their lives, Forge offers holistic, community-based support, including emotional, educational, and logistical resources. Please join us and meet our panel of Forge volunteers sharing their roles, what inspired them to get involved, and why volunteering with Forge has been meaningful to them. Light refreshments will be served.