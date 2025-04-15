Forever YA Book Club - Time Zero by Carolyn Cohagan

The book club for adults who love young adult books. This month's book is Time Zero. Fifteen-year-old Mina Clark lives in a future Manhattan that is ruled by extremists. Girls aren't allowed to get an education, they need permission to speak to boys, and all marriages are negotiated by contract. But Mina's grandmother has secretly been teaching her to read, leading Mina down a path of rebellion, romance, and danger that not only threatens to destroy her family's reputation, it could get Mina killed. Place a copy on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.