Forever YA Book Club – Don’t Let the Forest In by C. G. Drews
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The book club for adults who love young adult books. This month's book is Don’t Let the Forest In by C. G. Drews. Once upon a time, Andrew had cut out his heart and given it to this boy, and he was very sure Thomas had no idea that Andrew would do anything for him. Protect him. Lie for him. Kill for him. Place a copy on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
