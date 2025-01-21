Forever YA Book Club – Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones

(Adult) The book club for adults who love young adult books. This month's book is Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones. Sophie has the great misfortune of being the eldest of three daughters, destined to fail miserably should she ever leave home to seek her fate. But when she unwittingly attracts the ire of the Witch of the Waste, Sophie finds herself under a horrid spell that transforms her into an old lady. Her only chance at breaking it lies in the ever-moving castle in the hills: the Wizard Howl's castle. Place a copy on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.