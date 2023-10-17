Forever YA Book Club - Firekeeper's Daughter by Angeline Boulley

Daunis is 18 and dealing with a lot of conflicting issues. She is of mixed-race which has left her feeling like an outsider, never truly belonging anywhere. She doesn’t fit in with her hometown people and is never properly welcomed or made to feel part of her Ojibwe tribe. As the sole witness to the harrowing and devastating murder of her best friend, she reluctantly agrees to help the undercover FBI agents who are investigating the crime, its ties to the illegal drug trade and several unsolved murder cases on the reservation. The deeper they delve into the origins of the mystery drug causing the deaths the closer the connection becomes to Daunis' family. (HPL Boardroom).