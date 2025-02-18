Forever YA Book Club – Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(Adult) The book club for adults who love young adult books. This month's book is Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross. When two young rival journalists find love through a magical connection, they must face the depths of hell, in a war among gods, to seal their fate forever. Place the book on hold at hpl.pub/catalog.
