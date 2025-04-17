Flower Bouquet Building Class

Get hands-on experience creating your own beautiful bouquet with a variety of locally and organically grown flowers. Designed for beginners, this workshop is perfect for anyone looking to learn the basics and unleash their inner florist. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn a new skill and take home a gorgeous bouquet to brighten up your space. Cost for the workshop is $23 and includes all materials and guidance by the instructor. Class size is limited to 24 participants. Register and pay online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.