Five Points South St. Patrick’s Celebration

Five Points Alliance is pleased to present Birmingham’s premier and most historic celebration of the beloved Irish holiday, St. Patrick’s Day!

From Monday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Five Points South will host its annual St. Patrick’s Celebration featuring all things Irish with week-long Irish food and drink specials from Five Point South restaurant bars, as well as events such as an Irish Flag raising, Irish toast, dinner, parade and more. We’re encouraging all of Birmingham to throw on their green, raise a pint and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with us!

The nine-day celebration culminates in Five Points South on St. Patrick’s Day! Visitors are encouraged to return to Five Points South on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to late to enjoy food and drink specials from Five Points South bars and restaurants.

For more information and a full list of events visit: http://stpatsfivepoints.com/st-patricks-day-festivities/.