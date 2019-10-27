Come tour five beautiful Five Points South homes while enjoying fall festivities with the family! The second annual Five Points South Historic Home Tour & Fall Festival will take place Sunday, October 27 from 1-5 p.m at 1631 15th Ave. S.

This new neighborhood tradition showcases the rich history and diverse architecture of Five Points South on a self-guided walking tour of five historic homes. The festival will include family-friendly activities, including food trucks, live music and a free pumpkin carving contest.

Tickets are on sale now for $15 for a single ticket and $20 for a couple ticket and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/five-points-south-historic-home-tour-fall-festival-2019-tickets-74298740533. Day-of tickets can also be purchased at the event for $20 for a single ticket and $30 for a couple ticket.

The Home Tour brings awareness to the area’s history, architecture, walkability and charm. The featured homes incorporate 150 years of story and style, which attendees will be able to see through photos displayed throughout the home. Owners and volunteers will also be on hand to share the properties’ histories and features.