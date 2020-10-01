OLLI at UA presents "The Five Capitals of Alabama: The Story of Alabama's Capital Cities from St. Stephens to Montgomery" by Tom Bailey. The story of Alabama’s five capitals - St. Stephens, Huntsville, Cahawba, Tuscaloosa and Montgomery - begins in a rough semi-civilized Washington County village and ends at the old cotton town of Montgomery. Between 1817 and 1846, the capitals crisscrossed the state from north to south and east to west, following the political powers and fortunes of the times, and amid more noble arguments that the capital should be near the center of the state. It is the story of Alabama’s government, buildings and laws. It is the story of towns, some of which sprang up and died when the capital moniker came and went. Most of all, the story of Alabama’s capitals is the story of its people: some whose undying devotion

to statehood brought Alabama to life; some who used state government in their rise to power and fnancial prominence; some whose generosity and pureness of heart kept Alabama on solid moral and fnancial ground; and some whose prejudices held back this state when it should have moved forward. The Five Capitals of Alabama paints a dramatic picture of where we began, where we are today and the twisting journey taken along the way. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.