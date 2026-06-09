First Friday Financial Education Workshops – Financing Your First Home

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for this five part “lunch and learn” financial series aimed at improving money management. The library will provide a light lunch as we learn the importance of budgeting, how to get started, and simple savings techniques. Register for a head count on lunch only at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Business & Career, Education & Learning
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