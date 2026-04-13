First Friday Financial Education Workshops – Budgeting Basics & Simple Savings
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for this five part “lunch and learn” financial series aimed at improving money management. The library will provide a light lunch as we learn the importance of budgeting, how to get started, and simple savings techniques. Register for a head count on lunch only at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops