First Friday Financial Education Workshops – Budgeting Basics & Simple Savings

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for this five part “lunch and learn” financial series aimed at improving money management. The library will provide a light lunch as we learn the importance of budgeting, how to get started, and simple savings techniques. Register for a head count on lunch only at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Workshops
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