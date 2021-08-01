First Chapter: Writing Contest for Teens
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
All month: First Chapter: Writing Contest for Teens. Instead of writing a whole story, this writing contest is all about the first chapter. Teen can submit the first chapter of a story and see if it catches the judges’ attention. Open to sixth through 12th graders. One entry per teen. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners. Submit stories on the library’s website. Questions? Please contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
