Financial Planning for Families with Young Children
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Joy Beth Smith is a Financial Advisor with Equitable Advisors in Homewood. She will be sharing advice on financial planning for families with young children, specifically during an economic downturn. Some of the topics she will touch on include emergency
savings, education funding, tax credits, retirement, and risk management. Come prepared to ask questions and learn! (HPL Boardroom).
