Film & Panel: On the Basis of Sex, biography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Film Screening: On the Basis of Sex (PG-13)Inspired by the true story of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Co-hosted by Homewood Public Library

2:30 pm: Refreshments 3:00 pm Film screening

A panel discussion featuring some of Birmingham’s most prominent legal experts will lead a panel discussion after the film. Geared for middle school-aged girls and up and parents to attend together.

On the Basis of Sex is inspired by the true story of a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg – then a struggling attorney and new mother – who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career. Full description here, https://www.focusfeatures.com/on-the-basis-of-sex/about

