Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Homewood Library presents "Double Indemnity" (1944). A Los Angeles insurance rep (Fred MacMurray) lets an alluring housewife (Barbara Stanwyck) seduce him into a scheme of insurance fraud and murder that arouses the suspicion of his college (Edward G. Robinson). You may bring a brown bag lunch to enjoy during the movie if you like. Free event and no registration is required.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film
205-348-6482
to
Google Calendar - Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch - 2022-03-04 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch - 2022-03-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch - 2022-03-04 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Film Classics and Brown Bag Lunch - 2022-03-04 12:00:00 ical