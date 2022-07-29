Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Now, Voyager

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Heiress Charlotte Vale (Bette Davis) is a neurotic mess, largely because of her domineering mother. But after a stint in a sanatorium where she receives the attention of Dr. Jasquith (Claude Rains), Charlotte comes out of her shell and elects to go on a cruise. Aboard ship she meets Jerry (Paul Henreid) and falls in love, despite his being married. They enjoy a brief tryst in Rio before returning to the States, where Charlotte struggles to forget him and find happiness.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Film
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Now, Voyager - 2022-07-29 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Now, Voyager - 2022-07-29 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Now, Voyager - 2022-07-29 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Now, Voyager - 2022-07-29 12:00:00 ical