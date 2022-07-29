Film Classics of 1942 & Brown Bag Lunch – Now, Voyager

Heiress Charlotte Vale (Bette Davis) is a neurotic mess, largely because of her domineering mother. But after a stint in a sanatorium where she receives the attention of Dr. Jasquith (Claude Rains), Charlotte comes out of her shell and elects to go on a cruise. Aboard ship she meets Jerry (Paul Henreid) and falls in love, despite his being married. They enjoy a brief tryst in Rio before returning to the States, where Charlotte struggles to forget him and find happiness.