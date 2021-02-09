February 2021 Virtual Crafting Circle

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us on Zoom the second Tuesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. to knit, embroider, crochet, smock, tat, cross stitch, handsew, etc.  We'll talk about new craft books we've discovered, show off our current or finished objects, and chat about our needlecrafts. Register online. Zoom invitation will be sent out the Monday before each event.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, Entertainment, events
to
Google Calendar - February 2021 Virtual Crafting Circle - 2021-02-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - February 2021 Virtual Crafting Circle - 2021-02-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - February 2021 Virtual Crafting Circle - 2021-02-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - February 2021 Virtual Crafting Circle - 2021-02-09 10:00:00 ical