Father Goose Poetry Festival

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(Families) Join us for this special event celebrating talented young writers from around Alabama. The nine winners, three winners in each category (K-1, 2-3, 4-5) will receive awards and read their poems aloud. All are welcome! Join us for kids' poetry readings, refreshments, and fun activities with the Alabama Writers' Forum.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
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