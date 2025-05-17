Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

(All Ages) Join us for this special event celebrating talented young writers from around Alabama. The nine winners, three winners in each category (K-1, 2-3, 4-5) will receive awards and read their poems aloud. All are welcome! Join us for kids' poetry readings, refreshments, and fun activities with the Alabama Writers' Forum.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events, Kids & Family
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Father Goose Poetry Festival for Kids - 2025-05-17 14:00:00 ical