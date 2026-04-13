(Ages 0-12) Join us for a morning of discovery and hands-on fun at the Family STEM Day! The Homewood Public Library will transform into an interactive learning hub featuring STEM-aligned organizations with engaging activities for all ages. Explore exciting hands-on exhibits, discover inspiring STEM careers, and enjoy activities designed to spark curiosity in learnings of every age. Whether you’re building, experimenting, or problem-solving, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Sponsored by Homewood Public Library and QuantHub.