OLLI at UA presents "Family Law Update" by Penny Davis. Join UA Law School Professor Penny Davis as she gives an overview of recent changes in the area of family law. The course will touch on marriage, divorce and child custody laws. The format will include a PowerPoint presentation with time for questions and answers. All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session. Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also provides basic Zoom training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.