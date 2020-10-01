Fall Teen Poetry Contest

The Homewood Public Library is holding a Fall poetry contest for teens Grades 6-12.

Create an original poem (maximum 2 pages in length) in any poetry style. Poems can be submitted via the library’s website (www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/poetry-contest). Up to 2 poems per person. Our judges will select winners from the 6th-8th and 9th-12th grade categories. Selected poems will be announced the first part of November. Questions? Contact Judith Wright at judith.wright@homewoodpubliclibrary.org

Submit poems at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/poetry-contest