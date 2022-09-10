Fall Plant Sale 2022

The nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host its annual Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, September 10, in person at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Hundreds of plants—many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups—will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends’ mission: to protect, nurture, and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Attendees will have the chance to choose from dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees, and shrubs, as well as the opportunity to gain expert advice from seasoned gardeners, many of whom have trained under the Jefferson County Master Gardener program. Begun in 1993 and with appeal to everyone from plant enthusiasts to aspiring gardeners, the sale is free and open to the public.

New this year: Preorder fall bedding plants at the sale for pickup Saturday, October 8!

The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outdoors in the Gardens’ Formal Lawn and Hill Garden. Members of the Friends will enjoy first dibs on plant offerings through our Member Early-Bird Shopping (10 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 9). Members will also receive their annual Member Plant Gift: a seedless, pollinator-friendly CranRazz™ butterfly bush courtesy of our friends at Leaf & Petal.