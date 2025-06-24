Exploring The Birmingham Art Museum

Join us as we welcome Dr. Katherine Anne Paul who is curator of The Birmingham Museum of Art. Our Museum is one of the finest regional museums in the United States, housing a diverse collection of more than 29,000 paintings, sculpture, prints, drawings, and decorative arts dating from ancient to modern times. The collection presents a rich panorama of cultures and extensive holdings of art from around the world. The Birmingham Museum of Art provides a space that sparks the creativity, imagination, and liveliness of Birmingham by connecting all its people to the experience, meaning, and joy of art. You won't want to miss it!