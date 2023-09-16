An Evening with Tayari Jones

Join us for an amazing opportunity to experience an award-winning author describing her creative process. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Homewood Public Library. Tayari Jones will discuss her book, An American Marriage, one of the most celebrated books of 2018 and an Oprah Book Club selection. Suspenseful and compelling, An American Marriage delivers on all fronts, raising questions both intimate and epic about the intersections of race and class, the burdens and joys of shared history, and what it means to commit to a future together. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served before the presentation. Little Professor will have books available to purchase and a book signing will follow the author's presentation. This event is free, but registration is required at hpl.pub/tayarijones.