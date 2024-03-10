An Evening with John Cusack

Join us for a special screening of the film Love and Mercy starring John Cusack followed by a live Q&A with the actor himself!

About John Cusack

John Cusack is a highly acclaimed Hollywood actor known for his versatile roles over three decades. He gained fame in the 1980s with films like The Sure Thing and Say Anything, and later diversified into dramas, thrillers, and comedies including High Fidelity and Being John Malkovich Notably, he starred in Amazon’s Utopia series and portrayed Brian Wilson in Love and Mercy. Cusack’s career highlights also include roles in Chi-Raq, The Paperboy, and The Raven as well as producing and co-writing High Fidelity. He received a Golden Globe nomination and was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2012.

About the Film

In the late 1960s, the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson stops touring, produces Pet Sounds and begins to lose his grip on reality. By the 1980s, Wilson (John Cusack), under the sway of a controlling therapist, finds a savior in Melinda Ledbetter.

Starring:

John Cusack

Elizabeth Banks

A limited number of VIP tickets are available that include the best seats in the house along with a post-show photo opportunity with John.