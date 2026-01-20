An Evening with John Archibald

Friday, January 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Large Auditorium

The Homewood Library Foundation is excited to welcome local legend and award-winning journalist John Archibald for a fundraiser on Friday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature refreshments and a new talk about the South and the world around us showcasing his trademark observations and, if at all possible, hope for the future. Mr. Archibald will be available to sign after the talk and books will be available for purchase. Tickets are $45 each and may be purchased at homewoodlibraryfoundation.org.