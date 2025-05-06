Join us as we welcome the Encore String Quartet for a free classical concert! As always the quartet will prepare a perfectly balanced program of pieces from the repertoire. The concert is free, open to the public and listeners of all ages. The Encore String Quartet also performs as the Samford Quartet which is part of the Division of Music in the School of Arts. Since it’s inception in 2011, the quartet has enjoyed playing concerts in various parts of the United States and around the world. The ensemble has received critical acclaim from their premier concert. They had a successful Carnegie Hall recital in 2016. In addition to performing standard quartet literature, the quartet is also interested in playing very new music, Appalachian music, and sacred music. The event is free, but please register online for a headcount at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.