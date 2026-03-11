Embracing Natives: The Benefits of Native Landscaping in an Urban Environment

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Birmingham, Alabama 35223

Learn about the many benefits that native plants offer both to the urban gardener and to the wildlife that rely on them in this multi-faceted presentation by Isabelle Bracewell with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Isabelle will highlight native plants that are easy to install and discuss how to create urban spaces that are both beautiful and ecologically functional.

As a part of this program the group will explore various spaces where natives are cultivated with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Garden paths in select areas are uneven. Comfortable shoes are suggested.

Members: $25 | Nonmembers: $30

