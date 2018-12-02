Embellishments Handbell Ensemble - Christmas Kaleidoscope

Baptist Church of the Covenant 2117 University Boulevard, Homewood, Alabama 35233

Come enjoy the colors and sounds of Christmas as the Embellishments Handbell Ensemble presents their 2018 holiday concert, Christmas Kaleidoscope. Musical selections will include holiday classics, including “Greensleeves,” “Deck the Halls,” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” as well as current Christmas favorites, such as “Believe” from the movie Polar Express. Guest performers will feature additional instruments, including flute, alto recorder, guitar, electric bass, synthesizer, and percussion. Filled with lights and special effects, this performance is a must-see for the holiday season! Free!

Baptist Church of the Covenant 2117 University Boulevard, Homewood, Alabama 35233 View Map
