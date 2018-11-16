Electronic Recycling Day

On Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Secure Destruction shredding truck will be in the library parking lot. Citizens can bring two bags or boxes each of paper documents they want to shred, as long as no metal or plastic is in those documents.

Protec Recycling will also offer recycling of old computers, small appliances and electronics, such as flat panel monitors and televisions. Secure hard drive destruction is $10.

The event is organized by the library, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook, as well as the two participating companies.

For more information, contact Heather Cover at 332-6621 or hcover@bham.lib.al.us.