Edward Jones Investing Workshop & Dinner

Social security was never intended to be your only source of retirement income. However, 61% of beneficiaries received at least half of their income from social security in 2014." This seminar, sponsored by Edward Jones, will help you understand the benefit options and choosing the best option for you. Dinner will be provided at 6:30 p.m., workshop from 7-8 p.m. Participation is free; must reserve your spot no later than January 15 by phone (205) 414-0851 or email rachel.reynolds2@edwardjones.com.