Educator Book Club - I'm Not Dying With You Tonight
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This is a Zoom Book Club for educators during the 2020-2021 school year. Each month we will read and discuss a different Juvenile or YA title. Registration required.
Click HERE for the list of titles for the 2020-2021 school year. February's book is I'm Not Dying With You Tonight by Kimberly Jones and Gilly Segal.
