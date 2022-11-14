Educator Book Club – Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea

This is a book club for educators during the 2022-2023 school year. Each month we will read and discuss a different Juvenile or YA title. We will meet in-person at the library as well as have a Zoom option for those that can't join us in the building. Registration required to get the Zoom link. Homewood City Schools Educators will earn professional development credit for attending. November's book is Hazel Bly and the Deep Blue Sea by Ashley Herring Blake.