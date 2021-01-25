Educator Book Club - Everything Sad is Untrue

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

This is a Zoom Book Club for educators during the 2020-2021 school year. Each month we will read and discuss a different Juvenile or YA title. Registration required.

Click HERE for the list of titles for the 2020-2021 school year. January's book is Everything Sad is Untrue by Daniel Nayeri.

Education & Learning, Entertainment, events
