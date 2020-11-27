A world premiere show by local playwright Sina Skates, E.L.V.E.S. The Experience opens with Jojo and Francis, two hard-working and enthusiastic elves, as they welcome special kids to a first-of-its-kind virtual tour of the NP and -- uh oh! Something seems to be going wrong with the reindeer, the toy-makers, and the nice list!

This live, zoom-centered performance for young audiences is an interactive experience that is equal parts story and activity. Up to 10 kids at a time will embark on a treasure hunt around their own homes to help collect the items needed to save the North Pole! With a little help from parents, participants will find special items in hidden locations in a brand new, one-of-a-kind BCT experience that is sure to be remembered!

Performances begin Friday, November 27th and are currently scheduled to run through Sunday, December 13th. Show times vary, and performances are 45 - 60 minutes. Additional performances will be added based on demand. Great for ages 5 - 10 years.

Tickets and information can be found at www.bct123.org/north-pole. Tickets are purchased per connected device and start at $15 for the first weekend of performances.

While working together to help the elves save Christmas, children will have a chance to connect with other kids in a special interactive performance that will spark imagination and bring magic to your house this holiday season!

Birmingham Children's Theatre exists to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of children through the magic of theatre. E.L.V.E.S. The Experience is made possible with the support of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, Birmingham.