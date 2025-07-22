Dungeon Master Boot Camp

(All Ages) Get tips and tricks for how to start your very own Dungeons and Dragons game. As the DM you'll need to set up a story for your players, control the world, and control all of the NPCs (non-player characters). Mrs. Cat will give you the basics to set up a fun and engaging game for your group. You'll also leave with a completely handmade and illustrated module based on Slavic mythology that includes custom subclasses entirely for free! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.