Dungeon Master Boot Camp
to
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
(All Ages) Get tips and tricks for how to start your very own Dungeons and Dragons game. As the DM you'll need to set up a story for your players, control the world, and control all of the NPCs (non-player characters). Mrs. Cat will give you the basics to set up a fun and engaging game for your group. You'll also leave with a completely handmade and illustrated module based on Slavic mythology that includes custom subclasses entirely for free! Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Entertainment, events