Drink Your Dessert

There's nothing like a night cap -- that last drink that lets friends and lovers linger a little longer. Join author and bartender Clair McLafferty for a discussion about the rise of the sometimes sweet, but sometimes savory dessert drink. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $12.50 and include two adult beverages and light refreshments. Tickets go on sale December 18 at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
