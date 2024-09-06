Dr. Vivian Friedman Presents Is Life a Glass Half Full or a Half Empty?

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Is Life a glass half full or half empty? Join us for this as we welcome Dr. Vivian Friedman discusses insights and methods gleaned from decades as a therapist that will help elevate your emotions and improve your relationships. Vivian K Friedman, Ph. D. Professor emerita, faculty member of UAB Department of Psychiatry for 38 years and parenting columnist for The Birmingham News for 17 years. This talk is a collection of insights and methods gleaned from decades as a therapist that will help elevate your emotions and improve your relationships. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
events
205-332-6621
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dr. Vivian Friedman Presents Is Life a Glass Half Full or a Half Empty? - 2024-09-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dr. Vivian Friedman Presents Is Life a Glass Half Full or a Half Empty? - 2024-09-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dr. Vivian Friedman Presents Is Life a Glass Half Full or a Half Empty? - 2024-09-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dr. Vivian Friedman Presents Is Life a Glass Half Full or a Half Empty? - 2024-09-06 11:00:00 ical