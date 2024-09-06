Dr. Vivian Friedman Presents Is Life a Glass Half Full or a Half Empty?

Is Life a glass half full or half empty? Join us for this as we welcome Dr. Vivian Friedman discusses insights and methods gleaned from decades as a therapist that will help elevate your emotions and improve your relationships. Vivian K Friedman, Ph. D. Professor emerita, faculty member of UAB Department of Psychiatry for 38 years and parenting columnist for The Birmingham News for 17 years. This talk is a collection of insights and methods gleaned from decades as a therapist that will help elevate your emotions and improve your relationships. The event will take place in the Large Auditorium.