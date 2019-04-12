Dolores Hydock Presents Taking Sides

Are there really two sides to every story? Can the two sides be opposite and still both be true? As part of Homewood Public Library's Alabama Bicentennial celebration, storyteller Dolores Hydock debuts this new story that takes a different look at the controversial life of an Alabama country music legend. Come to the show and then decide: Whose side are you on? There will be a light hors d'oeuvres buffet starting at 6:30 p.m., and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the buffet and show and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available beginning Monday, March 11. Purchase your tickets before April 10 online at the Adult Services Desk or www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org