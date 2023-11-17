Document Shredding & Electronics Recycling

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us in Homewood Library’s back parking lot to help the planet by shredding your documents and recycling your electronics and electronics! Gone For Good’s shredding truck will be on site to destroy your sensitive documents and files. Limit of two bags or boxes of documents per person. Paper will be shredded, and boxes returned. Protec Recycling will also be on hand to take and recycle your old computers, household electronics, small appliances and other items. Secure cell phone destruction for $5, hard drive destruction on-site for $10. Flat panel TV's will not be accepted at this time. This program is a cooperative project of the Homewood Library, Homewood Chamber of Commerce, Protec Recycling, Gone For Good, and the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook.

205-332-6621
